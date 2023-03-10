Susquehanna Trims Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Target Price to $26.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRN. Stephens reduced their target price on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Trinity Industries to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.44%.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth about $576,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 13.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Articles

