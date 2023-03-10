Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) traded down 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.59 and last traded at $21.64. 1,586,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,022,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Sunrun Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,680,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,680,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,724.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,804 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,572 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

