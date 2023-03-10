Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Insider James David Johnston Sells 1,575 Shares

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $29,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,154. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James David Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $28,113.75.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $17.75 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMLP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. CQS US LLC grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 469,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 55,285 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 58,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 27,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

