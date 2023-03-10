Summit Global Investments Takes $654,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,122 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 26.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 34.6% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,719 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.70.

Shares of STM stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.77%.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

