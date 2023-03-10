Summit Global Investments Sells 12,458 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,458 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6,532.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $48.67 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.774 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

BNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

