Summit Global Investments Purchases 33,532 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Summit Global Investments raised its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Laureate Education were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 348,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 101,413 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,695,000 after purchasing an additional 377,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

