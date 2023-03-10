Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.06% of Weis Markets worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Weis Markets by 76.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Weis Markets by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Weis Markets stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $95.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.87. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

