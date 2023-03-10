Summit Global Investments Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in ORIX were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 158.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 39.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 57.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 80.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IX shares. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $88.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.26. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.78 and a 1 year high of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

