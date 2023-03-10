Summit Global Investments Has $781,000 Stock Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.12% of Franklin Covey worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 55.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $1,139,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 38,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Franklin Covey stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $650.94 million, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

