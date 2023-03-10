Summit Global Investments Has $770,000 Stock Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.19% of Mitek Systems worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 3,780,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,633,000 after buying an additional 596,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1,460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 484,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 496,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 315,122 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,885,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 279,083 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $2,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $407.93 million, a PE ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.