Summit Global Investments Has $719,000 Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Summit Global Investments cut its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Schneider National were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 33.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 51.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 26,784 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,430,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,042,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth approximately $534,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

In other news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Schneider National Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $28.16 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

