Summit Global Investments Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 28.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $52.93 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $138.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.30, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,730.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $211,996.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,730.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,927.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,496 shares of company stock worth $968,979. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. StockNews.com raised Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.