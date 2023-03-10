Summit Global Investments Decreases Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 599.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,633,000 after buying an additional 7,464,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,781,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

CTRA stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.