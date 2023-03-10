Summit Global Investments Boosts Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.26% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,590.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $25.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $331.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.92. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $53.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

(Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.