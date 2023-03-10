Summit Financial LLC Purchases 742 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 102,648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,093 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,466 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

COST traded down $6.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $473.39. 740,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,018. The firm has a market cap of $210.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $490.38 and its 200 day moving average is $494.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

