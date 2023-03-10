Summit Financial LLC Purchases 1,506 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,797 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,585,693,000 after purchasing an additional 998,214 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,674,701,000 after purchasing an additional 367,153 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,576,829,000 after purchasing an additional 143,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

NYSE UNH traded down $3.12 on Friday, hitting $461.79. 1,678,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,081. The business’s fifty day moving average is $488.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

