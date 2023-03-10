Summit Financial LLC Purchases 125 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $762,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:ACWV traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $92.98. The company had a trading volume of 140,705 shares. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.54.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

