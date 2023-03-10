Summit Financial LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,835,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 11.9% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Summit Financial LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $125,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 612.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,052. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $58.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

