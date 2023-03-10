Summit Financial LLC Has $9.24 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 367,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 0.9% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 730,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,269. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

