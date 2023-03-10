Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $11.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $449.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,726. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.05. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $506.70.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

