Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,185. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

