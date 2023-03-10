Substratum One Day Trading Volume Tops $243.77 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $167,705.52 and approximately $243.77 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00035034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00036343 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022629 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004893 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00222609 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,191.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00034491 USD and is down -29.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $169.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.