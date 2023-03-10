Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.6% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SYK traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.29. 48,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,487. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $100.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $284.00.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.