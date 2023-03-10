Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Lifted by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 3.2% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Stryker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 5.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $184,000. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE SYK traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.89. The company had a trading volume of 432,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $284.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.06 and a 200 day moving average of $235.76.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

