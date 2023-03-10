Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.27. Stria Lithium shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 37,203 shares.

Stria Lithium Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$6.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 36.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27.

About Stria Lithium

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

