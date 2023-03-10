Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €99.00 ($105.32) price objective by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SBS. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($103.19) price target on shares of Stratec in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($81.91) price target on shares of Stratec in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €119.00 ($126.60) price target on shares of Stratec in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Stratec stock opened at €78.40 ($83.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of €82.87 and a 200 day moving average of €83.02. The firm has a market cap of $950.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.30. Stratec has a 1 year low of €72.70 ($77.34) and a 1 year high of €130.60 ($138.94).

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

