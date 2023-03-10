StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO Sells $17,386.05 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $17,386.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,668.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

StoneX Group Trading Down 3.1 %

StoneX Group stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.73. The company had a trading volume of 112,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,333. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $106.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.27.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.40 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

StoneX Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

