StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Position Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,246,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $30,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in StoneCo by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
StoneCo Stock Down 6.8 %
StoneCo stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $15.01.
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
