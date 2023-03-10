StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Position Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,246,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $30,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in StoneCo by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Stock Down 6.8 %

StoneCo stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $15.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StoneCo Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.