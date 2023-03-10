Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 918 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,651,000 after purchasing an additional 198,735 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,826,000 after acquiring an additional 180,303 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,453,000 after buying an additional 183,639 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180,471 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $228.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

