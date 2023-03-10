Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 677 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $240.96 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $124.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

