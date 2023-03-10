Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 370 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1,528.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $28.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.43.

