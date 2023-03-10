Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 90,400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 492,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 54,535 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

