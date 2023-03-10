Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $94.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

