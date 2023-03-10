Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.23) to GBX 1,400 ($16.84) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

