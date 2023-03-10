Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $149.49 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.39 and its 200-day moving average is $150.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

