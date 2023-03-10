Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 374,505 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 166.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 69.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 900.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,106,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Invesco Trading Down 1.8 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 50.34%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

