Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 617.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Snowflake to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Down 4.5 %

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,053 shares of company stock valued at $31,901,869. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $136.30 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $246.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.63.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.