Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 223 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 5.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.17. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

