Stokes Family Office LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $181.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

