Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 673 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 123.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE RY opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $135.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.992 dividend. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.