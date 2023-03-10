Stokes Family Office LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $54.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

