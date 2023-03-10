Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 279 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 728,106 shares of company stock valued at $58,067,403 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.