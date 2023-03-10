Stokes Family Office LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 4.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 20,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,898,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Barclays assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Susquehanna upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

ASML Trading Down 2.4 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML stock opened at $604.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $639.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.34. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $714.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.