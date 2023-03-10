Stokes Family Office LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 86.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 478.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Infosys by 24.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter worth about $148,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Articles

