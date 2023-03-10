Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 277 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $335.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.50. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $273.08 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

