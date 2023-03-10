StockNews.com Upgrades inTEST (NYSE:INTT) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on inTEST in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST Stock Performance

inTEST stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. inTEST has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $17.10.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.