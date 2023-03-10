StockNews.com Lowers Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) to Buy

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Tiptree Price Performance

NASDAQ TIPT traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. 45,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. Tiptree has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $544.48 million, a P/E ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 363.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,030 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tiptree by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 105,240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Tiptree by 61.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Tiptree in the fourth quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tiptree by 77.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 163,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 71,537 shares in the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.