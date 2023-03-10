StockNews.com Downgrades HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Buy

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

HSTM traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 46,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,752. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $763.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares in the company, valued at $467,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 2,500.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 282,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 271,879 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 203.5% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 133,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 89,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 65,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in HealthStream by 165.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 64,073 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 16.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 440,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 60,643 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

