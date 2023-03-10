Stifel Nicolaus Raises Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to C$36.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PARXF. Barclays started coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of Parex Resources stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.92. 44,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,028. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.