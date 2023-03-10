StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock Price Down 6.7%

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.93 and last traded at $25.31. Approximately 166,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 278,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STEP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 2,400 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $68,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,075 shares of company stock worth $3,687,457 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

